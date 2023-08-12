Motorcyclist dead in Hancock County crash

Deputies arrived and pronounced the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, 58-year-old Tony West, deceased.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. — One man is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Charlottesville.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a serious crash around 5:20 p.m. Friday near Carthage Pike and U.S. 40, about ten miles east of Greenfield.

Deputies arrived and pronounced the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, 58-year-old Tony West, deceased. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The other man in the crash was transported to a local hospital according to the press release.

The Harley-Davidson was traveling east on U.S. 40, which was closed for a short time after the crash while law enforcement investigated the scene.