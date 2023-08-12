Motorcyclist dead in Hancock County crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. — One man is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Charlottesville.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a serious crash around 5:20 p.m. Friday near Carthage Pike and U.S. 40, about ten miles east of Greenfield.
Deputies arrived and pronounced the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, 58-year-old Tony West, deceased. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The other man in the crash was transported to a local hospital according to the press release.
The Harley-Davidson was traveling east on U.S. 40, which was closed for a short time after the crash while law enforcement investigated the scene.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all drivers to look twice for motorcycles and also encourage all motorcycle drivers to wear helmets.