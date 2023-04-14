Motorcyclist dies after crashing into stopped car

First responders arrived on scene to find the driver of the motorcycle with life threatening injuries.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into the back of a stopped car in Lafayette on Friday night, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Police were dispatched around 2:35 p.m. on Friday night to a a two-vehicle crash on County Road 300 North at the intersection of County Road 725 East. First responders arrived on scene to find the driver of the motorcycle with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates a silver 2014 Kia Soul was traveling west on county road 300 North.

The driver reportedly stopped at the intersection of county road 725 East attempting to make a left turn. As the driver stopped, a westbound 2019 Harley Davidson was following the Kia and, for unknown reasons, did not slow for the turning vehicle.

The Harley Davidson struck the left rear of the Kia, ejecting the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Kia suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene to assist with the investigation and will release the name of the motorcyclist pending identification and family notification.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service and Washington Township Fire Department responded to the scene.