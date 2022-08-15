Indianapolis crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured

The collision on South Madison Avenue at Terrace Avenue was reported around 7 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcycle crash south of downtown Indianapolis left one person critically injured Monday evening.

The collision on South Madison Avenue at Terrace Avenue was reported around 7 p.m.

An IMPD spokesperson was still gathering information about the accident late Monday evening, but said the driver of the motorcycle was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

The spokesperson didn't know if other vehicles were involved, nor the circumstances which led to the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update it as additional information becomes available.