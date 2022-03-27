Motorcyclist killed in crash after police chase through Henry, Hancock counties

The motorcyclist was being chased by police when he t-boned another vehicle at an intersection, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A motorcyclist died in a crash during a police chase through Henry and Hancock counties on Sunday.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed a motorcyclist was being chased when he entered Hancock County and ultimately t-boned another car at an intersection in Greenfield.

Police said the intersection of State Road 9 and East McClarnon Drive in Greenfield will be closed for a few hours while police investigate the crash.