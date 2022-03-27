Motorcyclist killed in crash after police chase through Henry, Hancock counties

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A motorcyclist died in a crash during a police chase through Henry and Hancock counties on Sunday.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed a motorcyclist was being chased when he entered Hancock County and ultimately t-boned another car at an intersection in Greenfield.
Police said the intersection of State Road 9 and East McClarnon Drive in Greenfield will be closed for a few hours while police investigate the crash.
The Greenfield Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area by taking Broadway Street to go north from Green Meadows and south from Muskegon Drive.