It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a crash on the south side left one person dead Saturday evening.

An IMPD spokesperson said the crash, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of S. East Street.

Accident investigators are at the scene, the spokesperson said.