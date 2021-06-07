Man dies in Shelby County motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A man died in a crash in Shelby County Friday, June 4. It happened around 10 p.m.
Police said 58-year-old James McKee of Greenfield was the only person involved in the crash. He was driving a motorcycle on County Road 600 West near County Road 1200 North in Shelby County when he went off the road and into a ditch. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
Moral Township and Shelbyville medics responded to the scene, in addition to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
