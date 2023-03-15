IMPD: Woman hit by car while walking to bus stop on city's near east side

Officers responded to the intersection of Southeastern and Villa avenues shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman walking to the bus stop with her son was hit by a car on Indianapolis' near east side Wednesday morning, IMPD said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Southeastern and Villa avenues shortly before 7:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit.

The mother was able to push her son out of the way when she was hit, police told 13News. The child was not hit, and the mother was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.