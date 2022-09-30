Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop

Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop.

Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.

In the incident this week, Kayden ran after the bus, which came to a stop and let him get on. Both Kayden's mother and the school agree is extremely unsafe.

"This was a wake-up call for me to not just let it go with this school district," Schacht said. "I'm extremely worried for my son's safety. This is a very busy street. We live right off a very busy road. There's no way he's not being put in harm's way when incidents like this are happening."

Schacht said she's reported the bus incidents to her son's school three times. She said she just wants answers and changes in the transportation department.

"She's been driving this route this year alone for almost three months. There's no reason she shouldn't know the route she's driving," Schacht said of the bus driver. "And if she doesn't know the route, there needs to be more training so she's not missing students that are standing in their driveway where they're supposed to be."

The school district sent a statement to 13News, saying they regret that the incident happened and for the concern of Kayden and his mother. They said it was an accident and their bus drivers undergo ongoing training to make sure they meet district and state standards.

The full statement from the school district can be read here: