'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter

A Corpus Christi mother is thanking Starbucks employees for looking out for her daughter while she was in the store.
Brandy Roberson posted to Facebook that her 18-year-old daughter was alone in Starbucks on Staples and SPID when a man approached her.
A barista handed her “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up,” with a note on the cup that said "Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup."
"How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!" Roberson said in the post.
Roberson said her daughter did feel safe and did not remove the lid, and was sure to let the baristas know.
The daughter said the whole team at Starbucks was watching over her the rest of the time she was there.
The mother said she is so grateful for everyone at the store who helped look after her daughter and made her feel safe.
