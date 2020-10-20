New information about Los Angeles hiker found safe in Zion National Park

Holly Courtier, the mother of an SDSU student, spent 12 days in the park without any food.

SAN DIEGO — New information has emerged about a Los Angeles woman who went missing in Zion National Park for 12 days.

Search teams found 38-year-old Holly Courtier over the weekend after she went missing Oct. 6.

Kailey Chambers, a student at San Diego State University, told CNN Monday that early on during her mom's hike, her mom injured her head on a tree and became disoriented. She managed to find a water source but was too weak and disoriented to seek help, according to Chambers.

According to park rangers, a fellow hiker was the one who spotted Courtier. Sunday they told reporters they received "a credible tip from a park visitor that they had seen Courtier within the park," and she was "…reunited with and left the park with her family."

A GoFundMe page set up before Courtier was found has raised nearly $11,000. It continued to collect donations as of Monday.

On Sunday, Courtier's sister wrote: "Please continue sharing this page as Holly will need medical care in the days moving forward. She has no medical insurance to cover the costs and your donations will help."

The National Park Service issued the following statement on Monday:

"The National Park Service is delighted in being able to re-unite Ms. Courtier with her family following a successful search in Zion National Park which concluded on October 18 after she was reporting missing 10 days previously.

Based upon a credible tip Law Enforcement Officers found her in a thickly vegetated area along the Virgin River. She was able to leave of her own capability with minimal assistance.

The National Park Service conducts numerous search and rescue operations around the country with its own professional staff and those of local partner agencies. These services are usually provided at no cost as a service to the visiting public. The health and safety of all visitors is a primary interest of the Service. Visitors are always encouraged to leave an itinerary with friends or relatives and prepare for the activities anticipated."

On social media, though many write they're glad to hear Courtier is now safe, there are a lot of people demanding answers, wanting to know more about what happened.

Courtier was reported missing two days after she failed to board a shuttle bus out of Zion National Park in Southwestern Utah. She left no travel itinerary and did not have a cell phone with her.

Her daughter said the experienced hiker had recently lost her job as a nanny due to the pandemic and had been traveling the country visiting national parks.