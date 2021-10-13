Indy mother pushes for speed bumps on street 1 year after son's death

Ariel Anders said stop signs aren't slowing cars down where her son was killed in a hit-and-run. That's why she created a petition to have speed bumps installed.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a tiny necklace that hangs around 30-year-old Ariel Anders' neck. Inside it though, is a part of Anders' entire world, the ashes of her little boy Eli.

“We had a necklace built-in, so I could keep him with me,” Anders explained, of her almost two-year-old son Eli, who was killed last October by a driver who never stopped after hitting the toddler and his older sister, Lia, who survived.

“He made our life happier. It’s been a lot more quieter without him,” said Anders.

It’s not just quieter, but harder with every day that passes for this mother.

“They say things get better with time, but it doesn’t,’ she said.

Anders still blames herself for that tragic night, when she said Eli got out of the Nelson Avenue house where the family lived.

The toddler went out the front door that Ariel was coming in and out of as she loaded her car.

Minutes earlier, Anders said, Eli had been asleep in bed.

Her 10-year-old daughter Lia was sitting on the front steps.

She later told Anders that little Eli just ran for the street as she tried to stop him.

“As I was walking out, I heard the crash,” Anders remembered.

“I seen my kids in the street and there was no car,” she explained.

The horrible image is burned in Anders' mother’s brain, that of Lia hurt but talking. Little Eli, though, wasn’t moving.

“He took a few breaths and then he was gone,” said Anders, crying.

Thursday will mark one year since that awful night and just like she does most every day, Anders will think about it, wondering who hit her children and left them in the street.

“I blame myself as much as I blame them,” she said.

“I’m here. I’m dealing with it. I didn’t get to run away. I didn’t get to hide. They did,” Anders said.

Neighbors said speeding has always been a problem on the street.

“They said for years, they knew this was going to happen one day,” Anders said of Eli’s death.

After little Eli was killed, Anders and neighbors pushed to have stop signs put in, hoping to slow drivers. They got three. Two in the alley that runs into Nelson Avenue and a four-way stop near the underpass, just down the street from the home where Anders and her kids used to live.

She said the stop signs didn’t work and vehicles still race down the street.

That’s why Anders is pushing now with a petition to have speed bumps installed.

Dozens of neighbors recently signed the petition, which will they’ll send to the city to decide if more safety measures need to be in place.

The harsh reality for Anders, though, is that none of it, not the driver coming forward or stops signs and speed bumps, can bring Eli back.

“I think about how I would switch places with him. I would give anything to have him here,” said Anders, tears streaming down her face.

This still grieving mother can’t just sit there and do nothing.

“I don’t want to see someone else’s child be injured or killed because of someone else’s recklessness and speeding on Nelson,” said Anders.