Mother dies in Wayne County crash, 5-year-old son injured

Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. near Cambridge City in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Cambridge City woman died in a crash Thursday evening.

Police said 29-year-old Ashley Barrett died at the scene of the single car crash in the 2200 block of Boyd Road in Wayne County.

Barrett’s 5-year-old son suffered minor injuries and crawled from the wreckage prior to officers’ arrival.

The child was kept warm in a passerby’s car until police arrived.

Police said Barrett was traveling east on Boyd Road at a high rate of speed when her SUV ran off the road at hit a tree.

Police believe the SUV rolled over several times before hitting the tree.

Medics took the child to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond for treatment and was later reunited with his father.