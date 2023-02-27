Mother and child rescued after driving into Franklin pond

The mother and child were not hurt and declined medical treatment once they were out of the water and checked by medics.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — A mother and her child were rescued after she drove her pickup into a rentention pond on Franklin's west side Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the pond off the roundabout at State Road 44 and West Washington Street, across the street from Custer Baker Intermediate School.

The mother and child were not hurt and declined medical treatment once they were out of the water and checked by medics.

The truck was pulled out by a wrecker.