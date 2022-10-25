Most employers say meeting talent needs is a challenge

Job openings aren't the issue, it's finding the right people with the right skills.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're learning more about the challenges companies are currently facing across Indiana.

The headlines say there's a record number of jobs open right now, but that's not the issue.

Their biggest challenge is finding the right people with the right skills.



According to a new survey by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, 80% of employers say meeting talent needs is a challenge. More than half of those businesses call it their biggest challenge.

Just over 70% of companies reported they were forced to leave jobs open, simply due to the lack of qualified candidates. That the highest it's been since the survey started 15 years ago.

Now, companies are kicking into high gear trying to increase training both on and off the job.

"They have significantly upped their game, in terms of providing training opportunities, I mean double digit increases over last year, percentage wise. A lot of it in-house training, allowing them time off to earn credentials," said Kevin Brinegar, chamber president and CEO.