Morristown man dies in rollover crash in Shelby County

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. — A Morristown man was killed Friday night in a rollover crash in northern Shelby County.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 36-year-old Matthew Beck was heading east toward State Road 9 on County Road 1000 North near Fountaintown just before 9:30 p.m. when his Dodge Caravan left the road and overturned several times.

Beck was ejected from the van and pronounced dead at the scene by medics, who came to the scene from both Fountaintown and Morristown.