Morristown Junior-Senior High School student dies in crash

In a letter posted on Facebook Monday, the school said it was informed of the passing of senior Colt Andry.

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — Morristown Junior-Senior High School is mourning the loss of a student.

In a letter posted on Facebook Monday, the school said it was informed of the passing of senior Colt Andry. The accident was said to have happened as Andry was traveling to Blue River Career Programs in Shelbyville.

"Colt was a beloved classmate and had an infectious personality that all of his classmates and fellow students loved," the letter stated.

The letter makes refence to challenges Andry had faced, but he had overcome them with "grit, determination, and strength."