Morgan County crash leaves 1 dead

It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon in the 7000 block of Centenary Road.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Morgan County are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Tuesday.

Morgan County Coroner Michael Ellis said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Centenary Road, southeast of Mooresville.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Chandler of Indianapolis.

There's no word on what caused the crash. It's not known if anyone else was injured.

The sheriff's department is investigating.