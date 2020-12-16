More than 25 local artists, vendors selling unique gifts Saturday on Monument Circle

"Holiday Market on the Circle" takes place Saturday, Dec. 19 from 3-7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shop local on the final weekend before Christmas!

Downtown Indy, Inc., Arts Council of Indianapolis, Yelp and Indianapolis City Market are bringing more than 25 local artists and vendors together for "Holiday Market on the Circle."

Shoppers can purchase unique, local gifts to complete their holiday shopping.

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 19 from 3-7 p.m. on the south half of Monument Circle.

“'Tis the season to enjoy the Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 on Monument Circle, do some shopping, take photos and grab a bite at your favorite restaurant, all while making great holiday memories," said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy, Inc.

Indy Brew Bus on Tap will be on Monument Circle with beer and wine selections available for purchase.

McDonald's will also be there with giveaways for menu items.

Exhibitors and guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing during the event.