More COVID-19 vaccine clinics open, target Indiana's rural counties

Ten new vaccine clinics opened recently, aiming to improve access to Hoosiers.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — COVID-19 cases are declining Indiana while vaccinations increase. The Indiana State Department of Health reports 941,291 Hoosiers have received their first dose.

507,155 people in Indiana are fully vaccinated.

But some Hoosiers report finding it difficult to find a vaccine clinic convenient to where they live. That's why the state health department has opened ten new clinics, primarily in rural areas of the state with fewer existing clinic locations.

An ISDH large white van was parked in front of Ivy Tech in Frankfort Thursday. Most of the people coming and going did not look the age of typical students. Signs outside the doors gave further clues that a COVID-19 vaccine clinic is inside.

"I'm 64,” said Jim Gilmore after receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine. “I'm in fairly decent health, but I'm tired of being cooped up. I want to be able to get out. With the weather we just had, I would've been in Florida right now if I'd already had this shot."



Gilmore and his wife signed up for a vaccination appointment online as soon as they became eligible this week. They drove from Lafayette to get the shot.

So did Klaus and Sandy Leitem.

"Most of our friends that are our age are all ready to get their shot,” said Klaus. “They would like to get it done. I don't know of anybody that wouldn't.”

“Not of our close friends or family,” added Sandy. “Our daughters-in-law are both nurses, so we understand the importance."

"I trust science and I trust doctors,” said Sam Mughmaw, a 63-year-old teacher from Logansport. “If it's going to save my life, I'm all for it."



The Ivy Tech Frankfort location is just the second vaccine clinic in Clinton County. Individuals must register in advance at https://ourshot.in.gov. Appointments are available through Saturday.



The Indiana Department of Health opened 10 new clinics on Thursday:

Bartholomew County:

Ivy Tech, 4475 Central Ave., Columbus

Clinton County:

Ivy tech, 251 E. Clinton, Frankfort

Dearborn County:

Ivy Tech, 50 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg

Greene County:

Greene County Fairgrounds, 4503 W. State Road 54, Bloomfield

Lake County:

Ivy Tech, 410 E. Columbus Dr., East Chicago

LaPorte County:

3714 Franklin St., Michigan City

Lawrence County:

Inn at Spring Mill State Park, 333 Indiana 60 E., Mitchell

Randolph County:

Randolph County Fairgrounds, 1885 US 27, Winchester

Scott County:

Mid-America Science Park, 821 S. Lake Rd. South, Scottsburg

White County:

White County Fairgrounds, 12 N. 25 East, Reynolds

ATTN: Do you live in these counties?



Bartholomew | Clinton | Dearborn | Greene | Lake | LaPorte | Lawrence | Randolph | Scott | White



Make an appt for the mobile vaccine clinic at https://t.co/cfAuXPLaoM or call 211.



Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Read more: https://t.co/ZjTfIug6w1 pic.twitter.com/IqjTakww8W — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) February 25, 2021

The clinics are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and will return to administer the required second dose in three weeks. No walk-ups are allowed. The clinics are open only to Indiana residents. Hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Proof of eligibility will be required at the clinic. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

Most of the people getting the shot in Frankfort Thursday fell in the 60-64 age range that Indiana just added as vaccine eligible this week.