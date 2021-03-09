'The animals have that unconditional love': Women, children turn to Mooresville farm to overcome trauma

According to the World Health Organization, one in three women will experience abuse in their lifetime.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Amitola Care Farm in Mooresville is helping women and children impacted by trauma ... with therapy donkeys.

Katie Wyatt has built a small wonderland on her eight-acre farm after experiencing trauma herself and finding solace through a connection with animals.

The program includes six miniature donkeys and six miniature horses, including the newest addition, Cody, who just retired from IMPD.

"The animals have that unconditional love and that presence that is so calming and relaxing, especially when you've had trauma," Wyatt said. "We started off with two donkeys, and it's kind of grown from there."

According to the World Health Organization, one in three women will experience abuse in their lifetime.

"I was one of those statistics and wanted to create something for women and children that had that experience," Wyatt said.

Holly Reinert started visiting the farm last month to deal with trauma after loosing her brother to suicide in 2005.

"For the past 16 years, I've held onto the guilt of that and feeling like I could have stopped him somehow and prevented it. I've seen multiple therapists, I've done multiple types of therapy — none of it took away the guilt," Reinert said. "In the month that I've seen Katie out here, I can say today that I don't feel guilty about it. It's a weight lifted off of me."

The nonclinical program caters specifically to women and children who have gone through a trauma, either physically or emotionally, and allows people to deal with the healing process at their own pace.

"I think for me, with 'talk therapy,' I was just beating it to death and just talking it over and over again, which was intuitively deepening that hurt," Reinert said. "With the way Katie works, we didn't really talk about it. It was very internal, and she guided me through the process of letting it go and feeling those feelings and letting them come to the surface, and then, allowing them to process through my body."

"But it wasn't until later that night that the emotions really hit me. I sobbed for about 30 minutes on my bed, and then, it was like, 'I don't feel guilty anymore.' It was that release. I needed that release," Reinert said. "I'm really bad about holding on to emotions and not letting them out. I needed that safe place to release those that I've held on for 16 years."

Kim Gray also turned to Amitola Care Farm to deal with her trauma.

"I get peace, I get serenity, which is something that I have desired for a very long time and was absent in my life for a very long time," Gray said. "Being here has really opened up a gateway of healing, and it's given me a new purpose."

Wyatt said her entire goal of Amitola Care Farm is to help trauma victims reclaim their self-worth and reconnect with the beauty within them.

"We had one young boy that came here, and we just sat with the donkeys, and I think he was here for like three hours, and he was so shy and so unsure. [I] didn't know what to expect, but little Sunny really bonded with him, and just that kind of curiosity from the donkeys made him start to relax," Wyatt said. "What you tend to find with everybody is it's just that they don't feel that something's happened in their life that they feel that they're just not enough, so we give them a toolkit to help them realize that the skills they need to navigate life are within them."

Amitola Care Farm offers several classes for women and children, both in-person and online. There are also yoga sessions in a special room on the farm.

Wyatt hopes to expand her programs with her miniature horses by eventually taking them to hospitals and visiting children in foster care to help their light shine from within.