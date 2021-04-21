Mooresville school bus involved in serious crash, no children injured

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of S High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Mooresville school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, as road conditions caused several crashes across central Indiana due to overnight snow.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of S High School Road near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Police say there were children on the bus at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported among them.

The driver of the truck involved in the crash was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.