Mooresville man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Kokomo

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooresville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Howard County Wednesday morning.
State police say 27-year-old James Decker was driving a 2020 International straight truck east on SR 22 near CR 480 West west of Kokmo when the truck left the road for an unknown reason. The truck struck a utility pole, a tree and a concrete post.
Decker was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 11 a.m.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Decker's death. Police said it is not known if he died of injuries from the crash or because of a medical issue.