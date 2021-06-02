Mooresville man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Kokomo

Police say a 27-year-old man driving a straight truck drove off SR 22 for an unknown reason and struck a pole, a tree and a concrete post.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooresville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Howard County Wednesday morning.

State police say 27-year-old James Decker was driving a 2020 International straight truck east on SR 22 near CR 480 West west of Kokmo when the truck left the road for an unknown reason. The truck struck a utility pole, a tree and a concrete post.

Decker was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 11 a.m.