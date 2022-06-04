Mooresville town council to prioritize investigation into 'disturbing' allegations against dog daycare

Council members called the allegations against Furry Friends Stay & Play “disturbing" and said they'll make it a priority to look into the complaints.

MOORESVILLE, Ind — Officers with the Morgan County Animal Control came to the Mooresville Town Council meeting Tuesday as complaints against a local dog daycare continue to pile up.

It comes days after 13 Investigates aired a story on Furry Friends Stay & Play.

MCAC said since the story, the folder of complaints has nearly tripled. That’s on top of multiple dog bite reports and three citations issued for not having vaccine records last week.

Officers with MCAC are hoping the town council can help with possible solutions.

“We have nowhere else to go right now. We have no idea how to get him closed down,” said George Domazet with MCAC. “The citizens have reached out to us. They are tired of the business. They are tired of being taken advantage of. They are tired of the medical bills. They are tired of having to see this happen to their animals.”

Council members said they plan to look into the complaints and send them to their attorney, adding they will make it a priority and that the allegations are “disturbing.”

It’s something former customers of the daycare are hoping happens sooner than later.

“I cannot stress enough how important this is that we get this facility shut down,” said Sidney Bills, a former customer. “Something needs to change because this is ridiculous.”

MCAC said it’s working with Mooresville detectives and previously reached out to the health department.

They are also looking at the recent zoning variance issued to the business to run a dog rescue program.

The owner, Eddie Owen, was not at the meeting, but when previously asked about these complaints, he told 13News he is looking to make safety improvements to the fencing and turf.