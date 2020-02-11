x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Monumental Marathon goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

The "Marathon in a Month" race allows runners or walkers to complete 26.2 miles at their leisure during the month of November.
2014 Monumental Marathon (WTHR file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — Do a leisurely 26.2 miles on your own time!

The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is going virtual this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is asking runners to participate by completing the “Marathon in a Month."

Runners or walkers will have from Nov. 1-30 to complete 26.2 miles at their leisure by customizing the distance they run at any given time. Participants will log their results in their Beyond Monumental account.

Marathon in a Month participants will receive a performance fleece and commemorative finisher medal.

Click here to register for the virtual Marathon in a Month for $55 or virtual full marathon for $85.

RELATED: Annual Drumstick Dash gets the green light for a scaled-down version

RELATED: 2021 Boston Marathon postponed, 'at least' until the fall