Monumental Marathon goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

The "Marathon in a Month" race allows runners or walkers to complete 26.2 miles at their leisure during the month of November.

INDIANAPOLIS — Do a leisurely 26.2 miles on your own time!

The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is going virtual this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is asking runners to participate by completing the “Marathon in a Month."

Runners or walkers will have from Nov. 1-30 to complete 26.2 miles at their leisure by customizing the distance they run at any given time. Participants will log their results in their Beyond Monumental account.

Marathon in a Month participants will receive a performance fleece and commemorative finisher medal.