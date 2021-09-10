Memorial to 9/11 victims shown on Monument Circle this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a special tribute in light on Monument Circle.
The "Shining A Light" display will remember the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks with a tribute through the weekend.
"We honor the brave heroes who risked their lives in the hope of saving others. And we carry on their legacy - so we may never forget their sacrifice," Downtown Indy Inc. wrote in a release.
The Sept. 11 tribute will be shown three times Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, alongside the "Taps and Signature Salute" projection, which can be seen 365 days a year. That tribute now includes a photo of U.S. Marines Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, who was killed in the attack on the airport in Kabul last month
The Sept. 11 light display will start at 9, 10 and 11 p.m. The Taps and Signature Salute will start at 8:45, 9:45 and 10:45 p.m. with the national anthem played at 11:15 p.m. each night.