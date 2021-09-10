Memorial to 9/11 victims shown on Monument Circle this weekend

The "Shining A Light" display will honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 throughout the weekend to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a special tribute in light on Monument Circle.

The "Shining A Light" display will remember the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks with a tribute through the weekend.

"We honor the brave heroes who risked their lives in the hope of saving others. And we carry on their legacy - so we may never forget their sacrifice," Downtown Indy Inc. wrote in a release.

The Sept. 11 tribute will be shown three times Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, alongside the "Taps and Signature Salute" projection, which can be seen 365 days a year. That tribute now includes a photo of U.S. Marines Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, who was killed in the attack on the airport in Kabul last month