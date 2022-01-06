AMBER Alert | Man accused of shooting wife, mother-in-law before leaving with 3-month-old son

Anyone with information: Contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number 22A161172

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Officials said a man shot his wife and mother-in-law Wednesday night during an argument about custody of their child before fleeing with his 3-month-old son in Spring.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-month-old Mansa Igbokwe.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for 41-year-old Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, who they said was last known to be in the area of I-45 and Highway 105 driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with Texas license plate KMY0702.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in imminent danger. The sheriff's office described Igbokwe as being about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials believe he is armed and dangerous.

If you see Igbokwe, law enforcement asks that you do not approach him and instead call the police.

Investigators said Igbokwe shot his wife, Tangela Igbokwe, and mother-in-law, Linda Larkins, both in the head. Larkins was pronounced dead at the scene and Tangela was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding the location of the suspect or the child, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number 22A161172.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

Certain criteria need to be met in order for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert for a missing child age 17 or younger.

First, there needs to be a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction occurred. Additionally, the law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Another criterion is that there is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction that would assist in the recovery of the child, such as a vehicle description or license plate number.

As part of the AMBER Alert, the child's name and other critical date elements, including the child abduction flag, are entered into the National Crime Information Center.

The AMBER Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.

You can view all active Texas AMBER Alerts from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety here.