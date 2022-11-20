Crews battle stubborn Monrovia restaurant fire

Twenty fire departments were called out for Sunday morning's building fire on Main Street in Monrovia.

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday.

Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson.

The building at the corner of Main and Water streets housed The Mainstreet Grill on the ground floor and included a basement. The roof and second floor sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire, which was called out just after 7:30 a.m., is under investigation.