Crews battle stubborn Monrovia restaurant fire

Twenty fire departments were called out for Sunday morning's building fire on Main Street in Monrovia.
Credit: Plainfield Fire Department
Fire crews from 20 different departments battled a building fire in Monrovia, Ind. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. 

Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson.

The building at the corner of Main and Water streets housed The Mainstreet Grill on the ground floor and included a basement. The roof and second floor sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire, which was called out just after 7:30 a.m., is under investigation.

No firefighters were injured. One civilian sustained minor injuries after slipping on ice near the fire scene.

