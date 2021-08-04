Monroe County requiring masks in indoor public places

The mandate goes into effect Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. ET.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind — Monroe County is requiring everyone to wear masks indoors in public places again, regardless of vaccination status, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases from the contagious delta variant.

A spokesperson with the Monroe County Health Department confirmed with 13News the mandate goes into effect Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. ET.

Indiana University is also instructing all students, employees and visitors to wear a mask indoors in coordination with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indiana State Department of Health.

The recommendation applies to all IU campuses, including IUPUI, all regional campuses, IUPUC, and IU Fort Wayne.

Monroe County is roughly 50 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.