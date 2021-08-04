Monroe County requiring masks in indoor public places

MONROE COUNTY, Ind — Monroe County is requiring everyone to wear masks indoors in public places again, regardless of vaccination status, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases from the contagious delta variant.
A spokesperson with the Monroe County Health Department confirmed with 13News the mandate goes into effect Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. ET.
Indiana University is also instructing all students, employees and visitors to wear a mask indoors in coordination with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indiana State Department of Health.
The recommendation applies to all IU campuses, including IUPUI, all regional campuses, IUPUC, and IU Fort Wayne.
Monroe County is roughly 50 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.
What other people are reading:
- All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
- Child dies at aquatic center in Gibson County
- Peyton Manning visits the school that launched a Hall of Fame football career
- Man charged with murder in fight at Jackson County, Indiana fair
- Is Purdue University really housing up to 10 freshmen in one dorm room? Well, yes and no