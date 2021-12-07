Monroe County Humane Association will connect your pet with Santa, 'naughty or nice certification'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Has your pet been or naughty... or nice?
The Monroe County Humane Association wants to help pet owners connect with Santa for a personalized message.
For a $15 donation to the humane society, Santa will send a letter with treats, along with "an official naughty or nice certificate."
You can learn more and sign up here.
