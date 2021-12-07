x
Monroe County Humane Association will connect your pet with Santa, 'naughty or nice certification'

Through Dec. 20, your furry friend can get a letter from Santa, treats and an "official" naughty or nice certificate.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Sandra

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Has your pet been or naughty... or nice?

The Monroe County Humane Association wants to help pet owners connect with Santa for a personalized message.

For a $15 donation to the humane society, Santa will send a letter with treats, along with "an official naughty or nice certificate."

You can learn more and sign up here.

