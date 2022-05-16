Monroe County deputy remembered during ceremony in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In Washington, D.C. on Sunday a somber ceremony honored the hundreds of police officers killed in the line of duty this year, and those who died of COVID-19.
Among those being remembered was reserve deputy James Driver from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.
Driver died in 2021 when his vehicle was struck by a semi truck while responding to a crash on State Road 45.
The Monroe County Sheriff and several fellow deputies were in the nation's capitol for Sunday's ceremony.
President Biden joined families and colleagues of the fallen officers to pay tribute to their service.
Many Hoosier volunteers and Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder also attended the memorial service and helped to prepare for it on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.
"Our entire country is pausing on that moment to reflect upon the sacrifice of their loved one, but more importantly the life of their loved one and the service that they have provided," Snyder said.
This year, 619 officers' names were engraved on the memorial wall in Washington, the largest number ever in a single year.