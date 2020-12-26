Monroe County crash claims one life

A 63-year-old Bloomington man died after a Friday night crash on State Road 446.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man is dead after a Christmas night crash in Monroe County.

It happened along State Road 446 at around 8 p.m. Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

After a preliminary investigation, ISP said Paul Bryan, 63, was southbound on the highway when his car left the roadway. It went down an embankment and struck a tree.

Bryan was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

No other vehicles were involved.