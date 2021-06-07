x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Money, money, money! North Carolina man wins $25,000 a year for life

A North Carolina man hits it big with a lottery win.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features new state lottery game. 

A Guilford County man is the lucky winner of $25,000 a year for life.

Kellen Wade of Summerfield bought the Quick Pick ticket at the Sungate Mini Mart in Winston-Salem.

RELATED: Morning ritual pays off with $100,000 win for Cabarrus County man

He matched all five white balls in the drawing last week and chose to take home the lump sum home which is $275,925 after federal and state taxes.

RELATED: 'I was excited and it made me nervous all at the same time' | High Point man wins Cash 5 jackpot using the same set of numbers for a year

The odds of matching all five white balls on the Lucky for Life ticket is one in 1.8 million.

RELATED: NC vaccine lottery: Four $1M cash drawings up for grabs

The Lucky for Life tickets cost $2 and drawings are held every night.

 