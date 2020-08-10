Mom hosts memorial toy drive to honor late son and daughter

An Indianapolis mom who lost her teenage son and daughter to gun violence is helping other families have a good Christmas this year.

She is launching a Memorial Toy Drive in honor of the late brother and sister.

Antonia Bailey told 13News Toy Drives play a huge role in the lives of Ashlynn and Nicholas Nelson. Now she hopes to share that same joy with other families.

"I have my moments," Bailey said. "At this moment I am OK, but yesterday..."

Bailey gets through the rough days of losing her two kids by helping others. She will post event flyers all over social media about The Nelson Siblings Toy Drive. It's part of her ongoing effort to share their untold story.

"We benefited from toy drives in the past unbeknownst to them, so as a single parent I know how hard it is," she said.

In 2019, IMPD found Ashlynn and Nicholas dead inside their Post Brook Apartment. Bailey publicly forgave the 15-year-old arrested in the case. The grieving mother has since focused on keeping her kids' memorial alive and raising their little sister.

"I let her know that we would be giving toys to victims of domestic violence and to families that have been displace," she said. "She is so bright. She asked what that meant."

Starting Nov. 15 the three toy drive drop box locations will include Kindred Hospital North and Capelli Studio Salon at 71st Street and Michigan Road. Toy Drives brought joy to Ashlynn and Nicholas. Their mother wants the publics help doing the same for kids ages one to 13. She will collect toys like dolls, trucks, board games and more to give away.

"It really brightens a child's day," said Bailey, "You should just see the smiles that come from them. They don't know that it is donated, well at least my children didn't."