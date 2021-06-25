Mom frustrated after decision not to pursue charges in day care incident

Lynda Knight said video shows a day care worker striking her 2-year-old son, but prosecutors say there was no intent to hit the child

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A mother is sharing her frustration after she says a day care worker hit her 2-year-old son.

The director of Kinder Care in Greenwood sent Lynda Knight a video back in May, showing an incident where a teacher hit her child after he bit her.

The daycare reported the incident to DCS.

Knight tried pressing charges, but the Johnson County Prosecutor's office told 13News Friday they declined to move forward with the case, saying the teacher's actions were an involuntary reaction to being bitten and argued there was no intent to hit the child.

Knight says she also heard back from DCS Friday and was told her there's not enough evidence to prove physical abuse.

"I started crying, because you have a video. It's not he said she said. You have a blanket video of her smacking my son in the face, and you don't do anything about it," Knight said. "I tried to stay calm and not blast it everywhere and give them a chance to do their job and they have failed my 2-year-old child."

The teacher involved and the employee who recorded the video no longer work at the day care. Knight says she plans to contact a lawyer to see what other options are on the table.