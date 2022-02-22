A special day! Georgia couple shares Feb. 22 birthday, spends it in delivery room

The odds of two people sharing the same birthday is 1 in 133,000

ATLANTA — It's a Georgia love story born over the same date: Feb. 22.

Idris Payne and his fiancée, Sydni Dunovant, met 10 years ago at what's now Midtown High School. The two learned they shared a birthday: Feb. 22. Born a year apart, they would celebrate their birthdays together for years to come.

A decade later, the two high school sweethearts are spending their birthday in the delivery room.

Dunovant, 25, was expecting a baby boy. Payne, 26, planned to name the baby after himself, but they would share more than a name. The two were expecting their blessing on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

The odds of two parents sharing the same birthday as their child are 1 in 133,000.

"You can’t make this up. It’s so surreal, magical," Payne said. “2-22 is an angel number, it represents a lot of things: love, relationship, staying together. He’s going to mean everything.”

Payne said his full name meant "son of all-knowing king.” He praised the resiliency of his fiancée, who had been taken to the hospital around 6 p.m. Monday. She was expected to give birth to her son Tuesday evening at Emory University Midtown Hospital. If he made it before midnight, that would mean the entire family would share the same birthday.

“Everybody thought we planned this," Dunovant said. "No, not even a little bit. This is definitely crazy. I'm a new mom. it’s a new chapter in my life, so I’m excited about that as well."

While the couple's birthdays are close together, they never expected their child to be born on their birthday.

But the celebrations won't stop there.

Payne and Dunovant plan to get married this year. Payne said his dad was feeling lucky enough to possibly play the lottery.

"This is definitely the best birthday I could have asked for," Dunovant said. "I can't wait to watch him grow up and everything."