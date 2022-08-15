Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV

INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV.
Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana.
"I want to change that lane and give a luxury feel to what I want to offer to the city of Indianapolis," Booker said.
Along with a great haircut, New Element Barber features multiple TVs, a full bar and music. It was a business idea he had in 2013 that finally came to fruition a couple years ago.
"I went home and Googled it," Booker said. "I was like, 'Wow, let me get this started.'"
It's been a leap of faith that's paid off.
"I'm happy that I did this, man," Booker said. "I'm happy when I see people come on here and tell me, 'Man, this truck is nice, man."
New Element Barber runs Thursday through Monday, making stops in Fountain Square, Broad Ripple, Zionsville, Carmel and Fishers.
Click here for more information and to schedule appointments.
