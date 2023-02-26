Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore visits Newfields

The founders say they've traveled to sell books all across the Midwest.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a bookstore on the move here in Indy highlighting stories of Black culture for all ages.

Natalie Pipkin and her husband launched Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore last summer.

It's a one-of-a-kind bookstore on wheels, featuring dozens of stories written by Black authors, both locally and nationally.

Pipkin says they've traveled all across the Midwest, selling books in various communities.

"We've been everywhere and seen everyone through this bus," said Pipkin. "It's a need for every community. It's a celebration of blackness 365 and it's an opportunity for all people to learn and celebrate with us."

The mobile bookstore will be at Newfields for the next two Sundays.