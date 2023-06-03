Mission to Ukraine leaders reflect after visiting war-torn country

13News spoke with Mission to Ukraine's Executive Director Steve Boles after he returned from Ukraine for the first time since the war began.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a year has passed since Russia attacked Ukraine, beginning a bitter war. In that time, the Indiana nonprofit Mission to Ukraine has been helping those on the frontlines with resources they need to stay alive.

13News spoke with Executive Director Steve Boles after he returned from visiting Ukraine for the first time since the war began.

Boles said the nonprofit currently has 40 Ukrainian staff members who are experts in therapy and caregiving for children with special needs and women facing crisis pregnancies.

Most schools and homes were destroyed by missiles, and seeing the war-torn country was painful for Boles.

"Driving into town, two times we passed funeral processions for the soldiers who had died in the war and the grieving families on the side of the road and the people with their hands over their hearts," Boles said. "It was just awful...it was just awful."