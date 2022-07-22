Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man last seen in Terre Haute

The Terre Haute Police Department said Stanley Crague was last seen Wednesday, July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old man from Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Department said Stanley Crague was last seen Wednesday, July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Crague is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown buzzcut hair and blue eyes. Police did say what Crague was last seen wearing.

Police said Crague is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Crague's whereabouts is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.

Terre Haute is roughly 75 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.