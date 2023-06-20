IMPD asking for help finding teenager missing since May 20

Police said 17-year-old Henry Ingram was last seen May 20 in the 3400 block of North Olney Street, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Police said 17-year-old Henry Ingram was last seen May 20 in the 3400 block of North Olney Street, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Ingram is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police did not provide a clothing description.

Police said Ingram may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.