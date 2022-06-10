Missing teen last seen in Lebanon

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Mara Rady was last seen June 3 in Lebanon but may be in Elwood or Noblesville.

LEBANON, Ind — Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Mara Rady, who was last seen in Lebanon on Friday, June 3.

Rady is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and light brown hair.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Rady may be in Elwood or Noblesville.

Fishers Police said Rady is originally from Hamilton County and has friends and family in the area.

Anyone with information on Rady's whereabouts is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.