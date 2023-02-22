Runaway teen last seen in Greensburg, according to police

Police said Austin Fluharty, who is from Jennings County, was visiting his grandmother in Greensburg when he ran away Thursday, Feb. 16.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Greensburg police are asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old.

Police said Austin Fluharty, who is from Jennings County, was visiting his grandmother in Greensburg when he ran away Thursday, Feb. 16.

Shortly after leaving his grandmother's house, police said Fluharty sent a message to a family member that said he was running away.

According to police, Fluharty's family also received unconfirmed information that he was going to Tennessee with a group of friends.

Fluharty was last seen wearing a black and white camouflage coat, dark maroon shirt, black pants and black or gray Hey Dude shoes.

Although he is not enrolled at Greensburg Community School Corporation, school resource officers are aware and monitoring the situation.

Anyone with information on Fluharty's whereabouts is asked to call the Greensburg Police Department at 812-663-3131 or Decatur County Dispatch at 812-222-4911.

Greensburg is roughly 50 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.