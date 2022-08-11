Police: Missing South Bend man may be in Anderson

Dustin McPhearson's last known contact was on Aug. 31, 2022. At that time, he was believed to be in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend police are looking for a 37-year-old man who could be in the Anderson, Indiana, area.

Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing to the South Bend Police Department, although his last known contact was on Aug. 31, 2022. At that time, he was believed to be in South Bend.

Police described McPhearson as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. He has a tattoo on his upper arm of a cross that says "love."

Anyone with information about McPhearson's whereabouts should contact the South Bend Police Department by calling 574-235-9201.

𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported as missing... and we are seeking assistance in... Posted by South Bend Police Department on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

What other people are reading:

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.