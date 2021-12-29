Silver Alert issued for missing Richmond teen last seen on Christmas

The Richmond Police Department said 16-year-old David Burton was last seen Saturday, Dec. 25 around 10:40 p.m.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old Richmond boy.

The Richmond Police Department said David Burton was last seen Saturday, Dec. 25 around 10:40 p.m.

Police said Burton is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Burton is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue scrubs.

Anyone with information on Burton's whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.

Richmond is roughly 70 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.