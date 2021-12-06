x
Police ask for help finding Richmond teen missing since October

The Richmond Police Department said Courtney Tout was last seen Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Courtney Tout

RICHMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is out for a missing 14-year-old girl from Richmond, Indiana.

The Richmond Police Department said Courtney Tout was last seen Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tout is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and a nose piercing. 

Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Tout's whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.

Richmond is roughly 70 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

