Missing Peru man dies in Howard County crash

Anthony Benedict was reported missing by his wife on Monday. His crashed truck was found Tuesday morning.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A man who was reported missing by his wife in Peru was apparently killed in a car crash in Howard County.

Our partners at the Kokomo Tribune report 26-year-old Anthony Benedict was driving south on CR 1150 West when his pick-up truck continued straight through a curve in the road near CR 00 NS. The newspaper cited the Howard County Sheriff's Department, which reported Benedict's truck struck a tree, then went down into a ravine that could not be seen from the road.

Benedict's wife, Sarah, posted a video to Facebook, saying her husband had been missing since around 7 p.m. Monday, when he left toward his truck following a "slight argument" on West Walnut Street in Kokomo, the Tribune reported. Sarah Benedict also said her husband was "possibly upset" and may have gone for a drive on county roads to relieve some stress.

She had also reported her husband as a missing person on Monday.

The accident was reported to police around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.