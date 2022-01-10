IMPD asks for help finding missing 51-year-old woman in a wheelchair

Police said Dawn Torrence was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 4 around 7:30 a.m. near downtown.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 51-year-old woman.

Torrence is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to IMPD, she uses a wheelchair and is not expected to be wearing a coat or appropriate clothing for the weather.

IMPD said she may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information on Torrence's whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.