Missing Owen County man found dead in pond

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Owen County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man who was reported missing earlier in the month was found dead.

On Sept. 21, someone called 911 to report the body of a man in a pond on Chambers Street in Patricksburg, Indiana.

Deputies from the Owen's County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found a man, later identified as Christopher Callas, dead in a body of water approximately 40 yards from his home.

Callas was reported missing Sept. 6 by family members, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ryan T. White said no foul play is expected in Callas' death, but an autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine his cause of death.

The Patricksburg Fire Department, Indiana Conservation Officers and the Owen County coroner also assisted in the investigation.

Patricksburg is roughly 75 miles southwest from downtown Indianapolis.

