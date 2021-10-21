Missing northern Indiana man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

A spokesperson with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department confirmed 41-year-old David Metzger returned home and is safe.

CLAYPOOL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 41-year-old man from Claypool in northern Indiana.

A spokesperson with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department confirmed David Metzger returned home and is safe.

The Silver Alert was issued Thursday around 7:15 a.m. and was canceled shortly before 9 a.m.

Claypool is roughly 120 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.