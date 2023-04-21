Police ask for help in Noblesville man's 'suspicious' disappearance

Police said 58-year-old Patrick Stern was last seen March 2 on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man from Noblesville whose disappearance is believed to be suspicious.

According to police, Stern was driving a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade with an Indiana "Colts" license plate IC840. The Cadillac is equipped with a trailer hitch on the back and has tinted windows.

Anyone with information on Stern's whereabouts is asked to contact Indiana State Police Detective Brandon Alberts at 317-899-8577. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.